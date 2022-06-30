I’m ready to pass the baton – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

In his first days as the ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe was thrown into the deep end when the party made the decision to recall its then sitting president, Jacob Zuma.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte called Mabe to her office and told him that he had been appointed the party’s new spin doctor. Minutes later, he was off to brief the media on Zuma’s recall.

Mabe’s excitement was short-lived. He, together with former communications manager Khusela Diko had to brave a relentless media storm as Zuma made public statements on his intention to defy the governing party’s marching orders.