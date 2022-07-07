Subscribe

Politics

Cele in the crosshairs as internal police war hots up

    
Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP)
0

Minister Bheki Cele is under investigation for alleged unauthorised spending on trips he made to Dubai and Turkey and for allegedly spending R5.5-million of South African Police Service (SAPS) money on personal legal fees.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Cele in the crosshairs as internal police war hots up

M&G Premium

The minister allegedly tried to influence procurement and appointments to key management posts, top cop tells Ramaphosa
Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko & Paddy Harper
Politics

EFF catches stray bullets in brewing war between police deputy...

M&G Premium

The tense relationship between Bheki Cele and Cassel Mathale is allegedly linked to contracts
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Teflon Cele has survived decades of tender allegations

M&G Premium

The minister has endured through a leasing scandal and factional wars in the police because the president can’t jettison the KwaZulu-Natal support base that he commands
emsie ferreira
Thought Leader

Actions must be taken to stop a repeat of the...

The underlying causes of the riots persist and all it will take is a spark that could lead to further looting and violence
stuart mbanyele
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×