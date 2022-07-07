Minister Bheki Cele is under investigation for alleged unauthorised spending on trips he made to Dubai and Turkey and for allegedly spending R5.5-million of South African Police Service (SAPS) money on personal legal fees.
Cele in the crosshairs as internal police war hots up
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here