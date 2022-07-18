Subscribe

Economic recovery and political instability challenges for KZN

(Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
KwaZulu-Natal faces a massive uphill battle to rebuild a provincial economy devastated by deadly rioting and floods over the past two years — estimated to have cost a collective  R37-billion in infrastructure damage and lost business — in addition to the two years of Covid-19 lockdown.

Paddy Harper
The province lives with the constant threat of renewed political violence
Paddy Harper
Opinion

