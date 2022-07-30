De Lille protecting ‘reprehensible’ architectural council

A scathing ruling calling the leadership of the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (Sacap) “reprehensible” has underscored accusations that Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille is allegedly protecting gross mismanagement and bullying at the regulatory body.

In early July, the appeal committee of the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) — a public entity tasked with “instilling good conduct within built environment professions”, according to its website — delivered a unanimous ruling that overturned the guilty verdict Sacap delivered against architect Mark Oates for misconduct.