Subscribe

Politics

De Lille protecting ‘reprehensible’ architectural council

Accusations: Public works minister Patricia de Lille’s report on ructions at the SA Council for the Architectural Profession apparently never arrived at the parliamentary oversight committee.
0

A scathing ruling calling the leadership of the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (Sacap) “reprehensible” has underscored accusations that Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille is allegedly protecting gross mismanagement and bullying at the regulatory body. 

In early July, the appeal committee of the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) — a public entity tasked with “instilling good conduct within built environment professions”, according to its website — delivered a unanimous ruling that overturned the guilty verdict Sacap delivered against architect Mark Oates for misconduct. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

De Lille protecting ‘reprehensible’ architectural council

M&G Premium

The public works minister is accused of overlooking mismanagement and bullying at Sacap
khaya koko
Motoring

Living with Jaguar’s I-Pace EV

M&G Premium

My week spent driving an electric vehicle has decided me — I would love to own one, and not only because it reduces carbon emissions
brent van der schyff
Politics

Mantashe accused of undermining delegates on first day of policy...

The ANC chairperson allegedly accused delegates of wanting to collapse the conference after calls to assess the NEC’s performance
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Radebe says ANC will call 200 members named by Zondo...

The veteran national executive committee member told media the party had an obligation to confront the damning findings against it in the report on state capture
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×