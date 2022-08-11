Subscribe

No confidence vote looms as eThekwini coalition crumbles

Dissatisfied: Visvin Reddy, of the African Democratic Change party (above), is planning a no-confidence vote against the ANC in eThekwini under the leadership of Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda
Members of the small parties that helped the ANC retain control of the eThekwini metro are preparing to bring a vote of no confidence which, if successful, could see the ANC losing its narrow majority in council — and the city.

The motion will be tabled by Visvin Reddy, whose African Democratic Change (ADEC) was among the 17 one and two-seat parties that dumped a Democratic Alliance (DA) led coalition at the last minute to back the ANC in the mayoral election.

As a result, Mxolisi Kaunda beat the DA’s Nicole Graham to the mayorship by 113 votes to 104, with councillors from ADEC, the Minority Front, the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) and other smaller parties adding their support to the ANC’s 96 councillors.

