Msunduzi has become the third KwaZulu-Natal municipality controlled by an ANC-led coalition to face a vote of no confidence in its leadership from opposition parties.

The local municipality joins the eThekwini metropolitan council — where an attempt to bring a motion is being driven by ANC-ally Visvin Reddy’s African Democratic Change — and KwaDukuza, where a council meeting to vote on the fate of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker was collapsed last month.