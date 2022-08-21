The Democratic Alliance has made attempts towards a “quid pro quo” relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters despite public statements by its leader John Steenhuisen that it would not enter any government arrangement with the radical party.
DA backtracks on its decision against working with the EFF
