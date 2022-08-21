Subscribe

Politics

DA backtracks on its decision against working with the EFF

Born for politics: John Steenhuisen was the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip when the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, resigned, opening the door he always dreamed of stepping through. Delwyn Verasamy/M&G
DA leader John Steenhuisen made public statements that his party would not enter any government arrangement with the EFF. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

The Democratic Alliance has made attempts towards a “quid pro quo” relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters despite public statements by its leader John Steenhuisen that it would not enter any government arrangement with the radical party.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Motoring

Here’s to 55 years of AMG – and counting

A look at the AMG’s formative, present and future years
Lerato_Matebese
Politics

DA backtracks on its decision against working with the EFF

M&G Premium

Messages between ActionSA and DA federal council chair Helen Zille suggest that the blue party has made attempts for an alliance with the EFF since January
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

‘DJ Fantastic’ loses his mayoral chain as moral outrage grips...

‘Who in their right mind would allow a grown man who started a relationship with a 15-year-old [to become] the mayor of your municipality?!’
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Environment

Film makes no bones about horrors of captive lion breeding...

M&G PREMIUM

SA MPs to view hard hitting documentary ‘Lions, Bones & Bullets’ on contentious issue
shirley le guern
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×