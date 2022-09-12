Four ANC provinces are set to meet the national organising committee following this weekend’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting where sources say allegations of attempting to manipulate processes were levelled against acting secretary general Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile blamed as ANC’s NEC hears 20 000 party members were removed from the Eastern Cape
