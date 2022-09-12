Subscribe

Mashatile blamed as ANC’s NEC hears 20 000 party members were removed from the Eastern Cape

Mashatile says a decision was taken to recall Zuma if he refuses to step down.
Acting ANC secretary general Paul Mashatile
Four ANC provinces are set to meet the national organising committee following this weekend’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting where sources say  allegations of attempting to manipulate processes were levelled against acting secretary general Paul Mashatile.

Lizeka Tandwa
