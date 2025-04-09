ANC conducts flurry of meetings as coalition crisis drags on

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) was hosting meetings with political parties throughout Wednesday, while the party’s chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, was in talks with fellow party whips.
Photo by Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images
The Democratic Alliance’s federal executive has held an urgent meeting to decide how to respond to an invitation to talks by the ANC’s national working committee
Tags: 2025 budget
, ActionSA
, ANC
, Coalition crisis
, Cyril Ramaphosa
, Democratic Alliance
, Federal Executive
, Fiscal framework vote
, Government Of National Unity
, Helen Zille
, John Steenhuisen
, National Working Committee
, Politics