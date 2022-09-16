Subscribe

Politics

Mabuyane intervenes to resolve contentious cut in Eastern Cape ANC conference delegates

Disgruntled: Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane was reportedly unhappy that branches were left out. Photo: Oupa Nkosi
0

A storm is brewing between the Eastern Cape ANC leadership and Luthuli House after acting national secretary general Paul Mashatile released the finalised audit of delegates allowed to participate in the ruling party’s December conference.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The state of democracy in South Africa is cause for...

Voter turnout has dropped from 86.7% in 1994 to only 65.9% in the 2019 national elections.
christina teichmann
Politics

Mabuyane intervenes to resolve contentious cut in Eastern Cape ANC...

M&G Premium

The ANC has finalised its report for delegates to attend its national conference, with KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape leading the pack
Lizeka Tandwa
Motoring

Ferrari will dabble in the SUV market with the Purosangue

Purosangue has Aston Martin, Bentley and Lamborghini in its crosshairs
ntsako mthethwa
Politics

Can Mkhwebane suspend order on constitutionality?

The Western Cape high court heard extensive argument on Friday as to whether the suspended public protector could be returned to office
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×