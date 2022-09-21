Subscribe

Politics

Why the Concourt ruling on intra-party disclosures is important

Read Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium.
The president has 12 months to redraft the executive ethics code to compel the disclosure of all donations to campaigns for positions within political parties. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
The constitutional court on Tuesday confirmed a high court ruling holding that the executive code of ethics is unconstitutional in that it does not compel members of the executive to disclose donations made to campaigns for positions within political parties.

Emsie Ferreira

