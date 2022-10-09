ANC’s most powerful women conclude on backing Sisulu ahead of NDZ during weekend meeting, say insiders

A meeting of the ANC’s most powerful women has resolved to support Lindiwe Sisulu for a position in the party’s presidency ahead of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

While Sisulu will probably not receive an endorsement from the task team running the troubled ANC Women’s league, the backing of influential female players could help her cause.

At the ruling party’s 2017 Nasrec conference, the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) supported Dlamini-Zuma ahead of Sisulu, who had also campaigned for the position but defected to Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 faction at the 11th hour.