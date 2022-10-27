Subscribe

Politics

ANC cements its numbers in City of Johannesburg council

Despite a high court ruling removing unlawfully-elected ANC mayor Dada Morero, the ANC still managed to score itself five new Johannesburg council chairperson positions on Thursday as it cemented its new-found strength in the city. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Despite a high court ruling removing unlawfully-elected ANC mayor Dada Morero, the party still managed to score itself five new Johannesburg council chairperson positions on Thursday as it cemented its new-found strength in the city.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM), both of which had been part of the coalition government led by reinstated Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Mpho Phalatse, underscored their newly established allegiance with the ANC by each receiving chairperson positions. 

Khaya Koko
ANC cements its numbers in City of Johannesburg council

