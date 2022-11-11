Phala Phala: Deadlock over Ramaphosa taking leave of absence

The ANC’s integrity commission is deadlocked over a draft report recommending that President Cyril Ramaphosa take a leave of absence while the investigation into the Phala Phala scandal is concluded.

According to six sources with knowledge of the process, a report compiled by commission chairperson George Mashamba recommending that Ramaphosa go on the hiatus has been the cause of an impasse for several weeks as the commission has been unable to ratify it.

This comes as Ramaphosa appears to have maintained the upper hand in the race for the ANC presidency over contenders Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the branch general member nomination process, which closed on Monday.