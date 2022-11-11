Subscribe

Politics

Phala Phala: Deadlock over Ramaphosa taking leave of absence

  
Recommendation: A report drafted by chair of the ANC’s integrity commission George Mashamba has suggested President Cyril Ramaphosa take a leave of absence over the Phala Phala affair. Photo: Oupa Nkosi
0

The ANC’s integrity commission is deadlocked over a draft report recommending that President Cyril Ramaphosa take a leave of absence while the investigation into the Phala Phala scandal is concluded.

According to six sources with knowledge of the process, a report compiled by commission chairperson George Mashamba recommending that Ramaphosa go on the hiatus has been the cause of an impasse for several weeks as the commission has been unable to ratify it.

This comes as Ramaphosa appears to have maintained the upper hand in the race for the ANC presidency over contenders Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the branch general member nomination process, which closed on Monday.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Phala Phala: Deadlock over Ramaphosa taking leave of absence

The integrity commission’s stalled report is the last hurdle for the president ahead of the December ANC conference
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Friday

William Kentridge wows the world – and his centenarian father

William Kentridge’s star continues to rise, with big museum shows in Britain and America. Will it intensify his prices?
Sean O Toole
Friday

Award winning comedian David Kau brings ‘Blacks Only’ show to...

The show is dedicated to celebrating black comedies
bongeka gumede
Opinion

US midterm elections: Will Trump be trumped?

The women’s vote, abortion, the youth vote and concerns about democracy are factors influencing voters
philip machanick
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×