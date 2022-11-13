Subscribe

Politics

Zuma family face eviction as liquidators auction luxury Parktown mansion

  
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Jerome Delay / POOL / AFP)
0

Former president Jacob Zuma’s family has been given until New Year’s Eve to move out of their luxurious R3.6-million Johannesburg home, which was auctioned off by liquidators in June.

The property was originally rented for Zuma by his former confidante and ANC MP Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana after he was fired as deputy by president Thabo Mbeki in June 2005 and needed somewhere to stay.

Dlamini-Dubazana’s company, Hola Recruitment and Selection, then bought the property for Zuma with a loan of R3.4-million received from the Ithala Development Finance Corporation, the KwaZulu-Natal government bank, under controversial circumstances.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Zuma family face eviction as liquidators auction luxury Parktown mansion

M&G Premium

Former president’s family members have been told to hand over the keys to the Joburg dwelling before 31 December
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Opinion

ANC dinosaur lurches towards 21st-century technology

M&G Premium

The party has been reluctant to modernise, perhaps less out of ignorance than to allow skullduggery, especially around elections. New rules seek to change that
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Sport

Don’t be fooled by Infantino’s fantasies

Fifa’s boss wants the game to float above 'ideological battles'. But it’s Fifa's ideology of greed that steered the World Cup into a desert stinking of money and suffering
carlos amato
Motoring

All wheels drive but what is AWD?

Buzzwords and jargon abound in the motoring world but do we really know our FWD and RWD from our 4WD and AWD? Let’s find out
ntsako mthethwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×