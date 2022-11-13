Zuma family face eviction as liquidators auction luxury Parktown mansion

Former president Jacob Zuma’s family has been given until New Year’s Eve to move out of their luxurious R3.6-million Johannesburg home, which was auctioned off by liquidators in June.

The property was originally rented for Zuma by his former confidante and ANC MP Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana after he was fired as deputy by president Thabo Mbeki in June 2005 and needed somewhere to stay.

Dlamini-Dubazana’s company, Hola Recruitment and Selection, then bought the property for Zuma with a loan of R3.4-million received from the Ithala Development Finance Corporation, the KwaZulu-Natal government bank, under controversial circumstances.