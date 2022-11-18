Mtolo: KwaZulu-Natal to reassess support for Mashatile

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile is on the verge of losing the mighty KwaZulu-Natal province’s support in his bid for the post of party deputy president in December.

Five KwaZulu-Natal regions have come out against Mashatile following media reports that circulated among ANC members this week.

Mashatile raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he told journalists that he would be available for the position of party president if nominated from the floor.

The regional leaders who spoke to the Mail & Guardian said there was a common sentiment in the province that his nomination must be reassessed.