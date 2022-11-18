Subscribe

Politics

Mtolo: KwaZulu-Natal to reassess support for Mashatile

  
ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile is on the verge of losing the mighty KwaZulu-Natal province’s support in his bid for the post of party deputy president in December.
0

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile is on the verge of losing the mighty KwaZulu-Natal province’s support in his bid for the post of party deputy president in December. 

Five KwaZulu-Natal regions have come out against Mashatile following media reports that circulated among ANC members this week. 

Mashatile raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he told journalists that he would be available for the position of party president if nominated from the floor. 

The regional leaders who spoke to the Mail & Guardian said there was a common sentiment in the province that his nomination must be reassessed. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Mtolo: KwaZulu-Natal to reassess support for Mashatile

M&G Premium

Tensions has been brewing since Mashatile’s home province Gauteng announced Cyril Ramaphosa as its preferred candidate ahead of Zweli Mkhize
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Environment

South Africa’s energy transition rises in the east

Mpumalanga, the province ‘where the sun rises’, takes centre stage in SA’s Just Energy Transition Plan
Yolandi Groenewald & oxpeckers
National

Planned two-day Western Cape taxi strike could cost R9 million...

Taxi council is threatening a stayaway after the Western Cape government announced the popular Blue Dot pilot programme would be terminated
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

South Africa must use 4IR technologies in the fight against...

While technology can help prevent illegal activities that harm economies and societies, it cannot do it alone
Saurabh Sinha & mduduzi mbiza & dr uche okonkwo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×