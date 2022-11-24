Mkhwebane’s suspension rests on facts, not optics, concourt hears

Counsel for President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday argued before the constitutional court that the timing of his suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane two days after she launched a probe into the Phala Phala scandal was an unfortunate twist of fate, not proof that he was acting in retaliation.

Advocate Geoff Budlender SC told the court the letter of suspension served on Mkhwebane on 9 June had been prepared over a number of days and this process began before she wrote to Ramaphosa on 7 June to inform him of her investigation into the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo game farm.