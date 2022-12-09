The president’s protectors: Madonsela, Murphy and Phosa

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, retired judge John Murphy and former ANC treasurer general Mathews Phosa are some of the legal minds whose opinion ultimately convinced President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the section 89 panel report on review on Monday.

According to Gwen Ramokgopa, one of Ramaphosa’s closest allies, the president’s decision on whether to resign was down to the wire.

But another hurdle is in Ramaphosa’s way and his allies are readying the forces. Speaking to the Mail & Guardian separately, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was clear that the president’s allies would back him during the parliamentary sitting next week to decide whether Ramaphosa should be impeached, and that ANC members who did not toe the line would face disciplinary action.