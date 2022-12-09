Subscribe

Politics

The president’s protectors: Madonsela, Murphy and Phosa

Backing: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe expects ANC MPs to reject the panel’s report on President Cyril Ramaphosa.
0

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, retired judge John Murphy and former ANC treasurer general Mathews Phosa are some of the legal minds whose opinion ultimately convinced President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the section 89 panel report on review on Monday. 

According to Gwen Ramokgopa, one of Ramaphosa’s closest allies, the president’s decision on whether to resign was down to the wire. 

But another hurdle is in Ramaphosa’s way and his allies are readying the forces. Speaking to the Mail & Guardian separately, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was clear that the president’s allies would back him during the parliamentary sitting next week to decide whether Ramaphosa should be impeached, and that ANC members who did not toe the line would face disciplinary action.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Embers of history fire up Qatar World Cup

The quarterfinals are laced with legacy and meaning
Richard Calland
Opinion

Mr Nice Guy Ramaphosa’s neoliberalism not a solution

The view that the country’s survival depends on Cyril Ramaposa as president is short-sighted
Andile Zulu
Politics

The president’s protectors: Madonsela, Murphy and Phosa

M&G Premium

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has threatened MPs with disciplinary action if they vote in favour of section 89 report
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Phala Phala: Who should we believe?

M&G Premium

The president’s review application asks the constitutional court, again, to determine how parliament should deal with the political scandal
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×