Politics Overheard at day one of the ANC 16 December at Nasrec M&G newsroom 16 Dec 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza at the ANC's 55th elective conference. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.” Digital Subscriber (R 99.00) Digital & Print - Annual Subscription (R 1,606.50) Digital - Quarterly (R 30.00) Have a discount code? Click here Username Password Confirm Password E-mail Address Confirm E-mail Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Existing subscriber? Login Looking for another offer? M&G newsroom More onANC elective conferencemainsubs-only Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories A dramatic day one at Nasrec indicates a rough week for Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s bid to bring private prosecution Eskom’s woes take centre stage at ANC conferenceM&G PREMIUM Magashule says ANC conference is rigged Sexual misconduct by teachers in schools on the riseM&G PREMIUM Ramaphosa’s faction to have an 11th-hour meeting to finalise slateM&G PREMIUM WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories Politics Overheard at day one of the ANC 16 December at... Snippets of sentiments carry a weight of meaning as the first day of the 55th ANC conference struggles to get underway mg newsroom Politics A dramatic day one at Nasrec indicates a rough week... Delays in registration and the delayed arrival by Jacob Zuma nearly stole president’s show Paddy Harper Politics Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s bid to bring private prosecution Charge instituted on the eve of the ANC’s elective conference where Ramaphosa is seeking a second term in the presidency emsie ferreira Business Eskom’s woes take centre stage at ANC conferenceM&G PREMIUM Party delegates chant ‘load-shedding’ as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his political report Sarah Smit Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…