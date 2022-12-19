How Ramaphosa stormed to victory against resurgent Zweli Mkhize in ANC race

Cyril Ramaphosa has won a second term as president of the ANC, taking 56.6% of the vote against Zweli Mkhize. Increasing his margin since 2017, Ramaphosa will be satisfied with the 13-point margin of victory.

Ramaphosa strengthened his hand in the governing party’s top seven, winning five of the positions including all of the crucial organisational positions: president, secretary general, chairperson and treasurer general.

The ANC will also take solace in the fact that three women found their way to the top seats for the first time.