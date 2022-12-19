Subscribe

Politics

How Ramaphosa stormed to victory against resurgent Zweli Mkhize in ANC race

Happy days: Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures of the crowd after being retaining the ANC presidency. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
0

Cyril Ramaphosa has won a second term as president of the ANC, taking 56.6% of the vote against Zweli Mkhize. Increasing his margin since 2017, Ramaphosa will be satisfied with the 13-point margin of victory.

Ramaphosa strengthened his hand in the governing party’s top seven, winning five of the positions including all of the crucial organisational positions: president, secretary general, chairperson and treasurer general.

The ANC will also take solace in the fact that three women found their way to the top seats for the first time.

Mike Law

