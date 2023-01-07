Subscribe

Politics

Newly elected treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa to remain at Luthuli House

Newly-elected ANC treasurer general Gwen Ramakgopa. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have one more ally at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, with incoming treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa set to stay put on a full-time basis following a failed push for the position to be part-time.

In an interview with Mail & Guardian, newly elected deputy president Paul Mashatile confirmed that the issue over the position had been shelved after the ANC’s elective conference failed to meet a quorum for constitutional amendments.

For the ANC to change the position from full-time to part-time would require two-thirds majority of its conference delegates.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mandisa Nyathi

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Newly elected treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa to remain at Luthuli...

M&G PREMIUM

Ramokgopa set to stay put following a failed push for the position to be part-time
mandisa nyathi
Friday

Island hopping in the Maldives

With over a thousand islands, the Maldives is the perfect holiday destination, whether for a solo vacation or family-friendly getaway
SonriN
Africa

Political and economic volatility will continue in Africa in 2023

Although direct trade and financial links between Africa, Russia and Ukraine may be small, the main effect of the war will be civil strife in Africa driven by food and energy inflation
alex vines
Opinion

Weep on the banks of Joburg’s Jukskei River

Worshippers use the river as a place of baptism but people drown in its water polluted by illegal dumping and poor service delivery
hugo ka canham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×