Newly elected treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa to remain at Luthuli House

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have one more ally at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, with incoming treasurer general Gwen Ramokgopa set to stay put on a full-time basis following a failed push for the position to be part-time.

In an interview with Mail & Guardian, newly elected deputy president Paul Mashatile confirmed that the issue over the position had been shelved after the ANC’s elective conference failed to meet a quorum for constitutional amendments.



For the ANC to change the position from full-time to part-time would require two-thirds majority of its conference delegates.