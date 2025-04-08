Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 8 April 2025

ANC and DA divided on future of coalition

By , and
John Steenhuisen And Cyril Ramaphosa 1 1 1 1 1 1000x667
There is tension between the ANC and DA that has led to cracks in the GNU. (GCIS)

The ANC has bought itself time to decide whether to expel its constantly restive coalition partner

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,