Mpho Phalatse plans to continue Mmusi Maimane’s vision, if elected DA leader

(Graphic:John McCann/M&G)
As the only contender running against Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, Mpho Phalatse has been critical of the party’s leadership, saying it needs to be honest about its relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Phalaste who was ousted as the mayor of Johannesburg in a motion of confidence two weeks ago, said the DA needs to be more forthright about its dealings with the Julius Malema-led EFF. Phalatse has in the past tried to convince the DA to get into a relationship with the EFF in the City of Johannesburg. This request was rejected by the party’s federal executive committee. 

The association between the two parties disintegrated shortly after the 2016 local government elections when the EFF chose to renege on their arrangement by voting with the ANC to oust then Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. 

After the 2019 general elections, a panel of DA leaders appointed to assess its decline recommended that the party cease any relationship with the EFF. But despite this recommendation, Phalatse said a relationship between the red berets and the blue party still exists. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

