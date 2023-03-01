ANC chief whip confirms David Mabuza resigns as MP

David Mabuza has resigned as an MP. The ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, confirmed that the deputy president had tendered his resignation to the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, and to herself.

“Yes he resigned yesterday; a letter came to me and [the] speaker as per the rule,” Majodina said.

The M&G understands that the decision to resign from parliament was made after consultation with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Insiders have told the M&G that Ramaphosa is preparing to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Thursday night.

Mabuza first indicated that he was ready to leave his office to make way for the newly elected ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, at the beginning of February.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has also apparently tendered his resignation to the speaker of parliament.

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa is planning to appoint a non-parliamentary member as his minister of electricity but has played his cards close to his chest about who this will be. Insiders have speculated that his infrastructure czar, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is destined for the position.

Ramaphosa had requested Mabuza to remain in his position until such time that the modalities of his departure and transition had been finalised.

Mabuza’s allies said he was resolute that he would not stay on as deputy president.

The M&G previously reported that Ramaphosa and Mashatile had met three times since being elected at Nasrec in December last year to discuss a smooth transition in government.

The two met once in December, shortly after the governing party’s conference where Mashatile beat Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola for the position of ANC deputy president.

Ramaphosa and Mashatile are said to have met twice in January — once during the Free State conference and again shortly thereafter — where the reconfiguration of government was discussed.