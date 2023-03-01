Subscribe

Politics

ANC chief whip confirms David Mabuza resigns as MP

David Mabuza has resigned as an MP. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

David Mabuza has resigned as an MP. The ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, confirmed that the deputy president had tendered his resignation to the National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, and to herself. 

“Yes he resigned yesterday; a letter came to me and [the] speaker  as per the rule,” Majodina said. 

The M&G understands that the decision to resign from parliament was made after consultation with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Insiders have told the M&G that Ramaphosa is preparing to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Thursday night. 

Mabuza first indicated that he was ready to leave his office to make way for the newly elected ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, at the beginning of February. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has also apparently tendered his resignation to the speaker of parliament. 

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday. 

Ramaphosa is planning to appoint a non-parliamentary member as his minister of electricity but has played his cards close to his chest about who this will be. Insiders have speculated that his infrastructure czar, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is destined for the position.

Ramaphosa had requested Mabuza to remain in his position until such time that the modalities of his departure and transition had been finalised.

Mabuza’s allies said he was resolute that he would not stay on as deputy president.

The M&G previously reported that Ramaphosa and Mashatile had met three times since being elected at Nasrec in December last year to discuss a smooth transition in government.

The two met once in December, shortly after the governing party’s conference where Mashatile beat Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola for the position of ANC deputy president. 

Ramaphosa and Mashatile are said to have met twice in January — once during the Free State conference and again shortly thereafter — where the reconfiguration of government was discussed.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Black History Month: What is there to embrace?

The sanitising of Martin Luther King’s legacy sustains the racial violence in the United States
kim reynolds
National

Cape Town teacher discovers child sex trafficking ring

Here’s what happened when a primary school teacher in the Western Cape suspected a pupil was being sexually abused
Nicole Ludolph
Politics

ANC chief whip confirms David Mabuza resigns as MP

He tendered his resignation as deputy president and member of parliament to National Assembly speaker Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday
Lizeka Tandwa
Friday

Time for healers to rise

We have to rely on ancient coding within us to figure out how to heal ourselves because expensive designer bags and cars are not working.
lerato tshabalala
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×