Careers
Subscribe
Politics
/ 19 Apr 2023

Phoenix residents demand Ramaphosa release SIU graft report

By
GettyImages-894722354
President Cyril Ramaphosa (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The social housing investigation was handed to eThekwini municipal manager and the presidency last year

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,