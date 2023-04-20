Politics / 20 Apr 2023 Ingonyama Trust Board gets a new chairperson By Paddy Harper FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp King Misuzulu ka ZwelithiniThe nomination of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela by the Zulu king clears the way for a permanent board to be appointed This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Auditor General South Africa, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, House Of Traditional Leaders, Ingonyama Holdings, Ingonyama Trust, Ingonyama Trust Board, Jerome Ngwenya, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Thoko Didiza