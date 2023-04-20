Careers
Subscribe
Politics
/ 20 Apr 2023

Ingonyama Trust Board gets a new chairperson

By
King Misuzulu Zwelithini
King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini

The nomination of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela by the Zulu king clears the way for a permanent board to be appointed

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,