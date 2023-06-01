Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 1 Jun 2023

South Africa to discuss handing over the hosting of Brics summit

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS Summit in Brasilia
President Cyril Ramaphosa stands next to leaders of other Brics nations including Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Government insiders say South Africa is debating whether China or Mozambique should host the summit

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,