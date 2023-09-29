DA/IFP coalition makes more gains in Umhlathuze by-election

The two parties hope to unseat the ANC next year through their pre-election cooperation agreement
Limpopo MECs are useless, says Sekhukhune regional secretary
ANC leaders hoping for a spot in the provincial and national lists have intensified their campaigns as the party’s list conference approaches
Constitutional court holds Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane was valid
The apex court said there was no evidence that the president acted in a way that exposed him to a conflict of interest between his official duties and private interests
Malema calls for Ramaphosa to pardon Zuma
The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has urged the president to do this to avoid further civil unrest and violence similar to the July 2021 riots
