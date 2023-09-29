DA/IFP coalition makes more gains in Umhlathuze by-election

Pay dirt: (Left to right) IFP chief whip Narend Singh, IFP provincial chair Thami Ntuli, DA provincial chair Dean Macpherson, and DA deputy chair Sithembiso Ngema. The two parties’ cooperation agreement is paying off in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The two parties hope to unseat the ANC next year through their pre-election cooperation agreement