Politics / 30 November 2023 DA motion to dissolve Joburg council falls flat By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Photo: Luba LesolleMayor Kabelo Gwamanda labelled the attempt a ploy to gain political points This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get your free account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? subscription offers Tags: Democratic Alliance, Johannesburg Council, Kabelo Gwamanda, reg-only