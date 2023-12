Analysts say the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) decision to launch its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 10 February is expected to bolster the party's national support base. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

Political analysts believe that EFF’s growth in KwaZulu-Natal will be marginal