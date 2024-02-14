Careers & Tenders
/ 14 February 2024

EFF’s seven economic pillars ‘lack substance and feasibility’, says report

File photo: EFF leaders during their 10th birthday celebration. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
While the IRR report tore into the Economic Freedom Fighter’s key principle, author Ivo Vegter also said the party had legitimate grievances

