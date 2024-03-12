Limpopo’s Florence Radzilani fails to make it to the top of ANC’s provincial candidates list

Florence Radzilan

It is the end of the road for ANC bigwigs such as former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former social development minister Bathile Dlamini and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who have been excluded from the party’s national and provincial candidate lists for the 29 May general elections.

But the likes of KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma and Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha appear to be destined for parliament, having taken the top spots on the provincial and national lists.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Duma was number one on the provincial list, followed by MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane, while Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube appeared further down at number 31.

Despite being expelled by the ANC for aligning himself with former president Jacob Zuma’s new uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Mervyn Dirks still made it to number 44 on the KwaZulu-Natal list.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was number one on the province’s list, suggesting she could be in line to be its next premier if the ANC wins the elections. Provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, who was also earmarked for the job, is further down on the list.

Implicated: Bathabile Dlamini (above left) has been charged with fraud linked to a tender, Zweli Mkhize (above right) is associated with the Digital Vibes scandal. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

During the 2022 ANC elective conference, Radzilani defied the provincial executive committee and told the delegates that provincial leaders had decided to dump Cyril Ramaphosa as their preferred candidate for presidency and decided to support Mkhize instead.

At the time, provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said Radzilani had acted on her own and did not have the mandate to back Mkhize. Madadzhe said although Radzilani had a right to be lobbied and to lobby others from the province, her pronouncements that provincial leaders had decided to dump Ramaphosa for Mkhize were not true.

In the North West, incumbent ANC chairperson Nono Maloyi does not appear on either the provincial or national lists. Maloyi has been accused by some branches of dividing the North West structures and purging those who did not support him in the provincial conference in 2022, where he was elected as chairperson, including the executive mayors, speakers and chief whips in the province.

Maloyi has also been acting premier of the province after Bushy Maape fell sick.

North West’s current MEC for community safety and transport management, Sello Lehari, was number one on the provincial list and Collen Maine, the former ANC Youth League president, also made the cut.

In the Eastern Cape, provincial ANC Women’s League chair Ntandokazi Capa was first on the provincial list while Premier Oscar Mabuyane was fifth, suggesting his grip on the province is slipping.

Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi is number one on the Gauteng list while Mbali Hlophe, an ally of expelled former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, was number three. Former health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was fired for personal protective equipment tender irregularities, made it to number nine on the provincial list.

Western Cape provincial chair Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu did not make it to the provincial and national lists. Provincial deputy secretary Ayanda Bans was number one on the provincial list.

Free State chair Mxolisi Dukwana, Northern Cape chair Zamani Saul and Mpumalanga chair Mandla Ndlovu topped their province’s candidates lists.