Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 13 March 2024

Limpopo premier’s ‘unemployment is increasing at a decreasing rate’ claim jeered

By
Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha delivers the state of the province address on February 24
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
During a Mail & Guardian elections town hall debate, he also blamed technology in part for the high joblessness rate

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , ,