Politics / 13 March 2024 Limpopo premier’s ‘unemployment is increasing at a decreasing rate’ claim jeered By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Limpopo Premier Stan MathabathaDuring a Mail & Guardian elections town hall debate, he also blamed technology in part for the high joblessness rate This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: 2024 elections, article, Politics, reg-only, Stan Mathabatha, Town Hall, Unemployment