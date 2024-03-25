Careers & Tenders
BREAKING: Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 corruption charges and one of money laundering

By
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Elmond Jiyane)
Advocate's affidavit reveals trail of bribes allegedly pocketed by the National Assembly speaker, who is expected to appear in court today

