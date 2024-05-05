Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 5 May 2024

Mbalula admits ANC parliamentary lists were altered, but says he is innocent

By
Sg Fikile Mbalula Unveils The 55th National Conference Resolutions
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
The ANC secretary general said the biggest province which was affected by the manipulation of the list was Limpopo, followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal, North West and Gauteng.

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , ,