Politics / 5 May 2024 Mbalula admits ANC parliamentary lists were altered, but says he is innocent By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Fikile Mablula, article, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe, MK Party, Politics, reg-only, uMkhonto weSizwe party