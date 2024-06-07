Politics / 7 June 2024 High-ranking ANC ministers lose seats as MK party rises in South African elections By Mandisa Nyathi, Lunga Mzangwe and Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and police minister Bheki Cele. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: 2024 South African elections, ANC election results, ANC ministers lose seats, Bheki Cele, Coalition government South Africa, Jacob Zuma MK party, MK party South Africa, Naledi Pandor, National Assembly seats 2024, Politics, South African political landscape, Thandi Modise