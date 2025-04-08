Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 8 April 2025

Kubayi to discuss her rumoured ANC deputy president ambitions ‘when time is right’

By
Kubayi
Justice Minister Mmamaloku Kubayi

The justice minister has also rejected claims that she is part of a plot to stop party deputy president Paul Matsatile from standing in the ANC’s 2027 elective conference

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,