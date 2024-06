On Wednesday night, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza removed the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance. Since then, party leader Julius Malema threatened the mass resignation of the party’s MMCs should Dunga not be reinstated.(Twitter/EFF)

But ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubele said the party did not have a resolution in place about ending its relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters.