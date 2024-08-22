IFP places MP Sanele Zondo on special leave after ‘missing wife’ is found and claims domestic abuse

IFP Youth Brigade chairperson and MP, Sanele Zondo. Photo @IFP-National/X

The Inkatha Freedom Party has placed its national youth brigade chairperson and MP, Sanele Zondo, on special leave after his wife, who had “gone missing” last week, was found, and accused Zondo of domestic abuse.

Zondo, 32, has been placed on special leave from “all party roles and responsibilities with immediate effect until further notice”, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a media statement issued late on Wednesday night.

Hlengwa said that during his special leave, Zondo was “expected to attend to his personal and family matters”, and that the relevant law enforcement agencies must deal with the allegations made by 28-year-old Simenyiwe Dlomo-Zondo.

After Simenyiwe made the allegations of abuse on Instagram, Sanele made his own allegations of being “assaulted” by his wife.

Sanele took to Facebook on Monday seeking the assistance of the public “in locating my beloved wife”, saying she had been “missing” since Friday, 16 August.

On Monday, the IFP issued a press statement from Sanele, which he had also posted to Facebook, saying the last time he spoke to Simenyiwe was at 11am on Friday.

“[S]he informed me that she was heading to Richards Bay for shopping. I was not at home when my wife left, so I am unable to provide a description of what she was wearing at the time.



“Since that conversation, I have been unable to contact her. I have since received alarming, coded messages that have caused me great concern for her safety.



“Her family and I are heartbroken and we are asking the community to help us in any way possible. We are desperate for any information that could lead us to Simenyiwe.



“The Zondo and Dlomo families are working closely with law enforcement and relevant government structures to ensure that all necessary measures are being taken to locate Simenyiwe.



“I cannot express how important it is for us to find her. If you have seen her or have any information, please contact the local authorities or reach out to us directly.”

Hlengwa said the IFP took the allegations of abuse “extremely seriously” and said it wanted to assure the public it had committed to prioritising the matter.