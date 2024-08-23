Ramaphosa says R44 million spent on imbizos ‘is money well spent’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Dwayne Senior/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the cost of his imbizos as “money well spent” amid an uproar over the R44 million spent on hosting four such meetings in eight months, which resulted in civil society movement #NotInMyName lodging a complaint with the public protector.

Ramaphosa told the first imbizo of his second term as president in Ekurhuleni on Friday: “It may look expensive but this is money well spent. We are interacting with the people and some people have complained that they feel excluded.”

He was accompanied by government ministers and Gauteng provincial leaders.

Residents of Ekurhuleni told the president of their frustration over the lack of improvements in their areas. Residents of Tsakane in the municipality said they had been grappling with water supply constraints, as well as housing and electricity problems.

“Getting my own house would make me so happy, Mr President. That’s all I long for. I do not want to rent anymore,” said one resident.

This sentiment echoed across the stadium, underscoring the desperation for adequate housing.

The meeting also highlighted growing concerns over unsafe ferrying services for school pupils, with a parent taking the platform to decry the increasing number of accidents involving schoolchildren.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, who came into office in April, said he was aware of the problems with water and electricity supply.

“There are areas that we have identified in Ekurhuleni for our immediate focus, including the quality and sustainability of services for our communities. We must build a robust financial base, prioritise repairs and maintenance, and ensure good governance and ethical leadership,” Xhakaza said.

“Most importantly for the community of Tsakane, Mr President, the primary service delivery challenges are related to water and energy, and the recent protests highlighted the critical nature of these issues, which are straining our infrastructure.”

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said supply issues were being tackled, saying the construction of a water pumping station in Ekurhuleni was a significant step forward.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi committed to addressing unemployment in the province and the roll-out of free wi-fi in all townships.

“What we want to do, Mr President, is to ensure that all our 26 townships, together with MTN and Huawei, have access to reliable, dependable, free wi-fi so that all people can connect,” he said.

“We believe that the children of the poor have the right to do their homework with free wi-fi and access the services they need. The future is no longer just about water and electricity; it’s about data so that those who are unemployed can send their CVs using free wi-fi.”

To address unemployment, Ramaphosa said his administration would continue to work on creating formal markets in the township that would make it easier for small businesses to trade.