US charges Tiananmen Square protester with spying for China

The flags of China and the USA overlapping

A New York resident who took part in China’s 1989 democracy movement was charged on Wednesday with operating as an illegal agent for the Chinese government in the US, the justice department said.

Tang Yuanjun, 67, swam to a Taiwan-controlled island more than 20 years ago before being granted political asylum by the US.

He was charged with acting as an agent for the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the US from 2018 to 2023, the justice department said in a statement.

Tang completed “tasks at the direction of the PRC’s ministry of state security [MSS], which is the PRC’s principal civilian intelligence agency,” the department said.

Tang allegedly provided MSS officials with information on “individuals and groups viewed by the PRC as potentially adverse” to its interests, including “prominent US-based Chinese democracy activists and dissidents”.

He is also accused of lying to the FBI for claiming he no longer had access to an email account used to communicate with his state security handler.

He was arrested on Wednesday and was scheduled to appear before a district judge.

Asked by AFP about the case on Thursday, Beijing’s foreign ministry said it was “not familiar with the specifics you have raised”.

Tang, a native of China’s northeastern Jilin province, had been sentenced to 20 years for taking part in the 1989 democracy movement that resulted in the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

He was released after serving eight years.

Tang remained active in advocating for democracy in China and was repeatedly detained, questioned and harassed by the authorities before fleeing to Taiwan, according to a Taipei-based rights group that helped with his asylum bid in 2002. — AFP