Politics / 5 September 2024 Indian embassy invokes diplomatic immunity to halt SA police investigation By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp (Graphic: John McCann/M&G) A police detective investigating a detention and assault case was herself allegedly assaulted by consulate security This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: BRICS, China, China India relations, diplomatic immunity, DIRCO, Durban, Indian High Commission, Labour Relations, Politics, Ronald Lamola, SAPS, Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations