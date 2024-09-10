Politics / 10 September 2024 ANC national leadership to decide whether its worth toppling DA in ‘broke’ Tshwane metro By Lunga Mzangwe Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp ANC parliamentary chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images) The ANC chief whip believes the party might be punished in the local government elections over failed services in the capital if it takes power now This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ActionSA, ANC, Cilliers Brink, Dada Morero, Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, Gauteng, Local Government Elections, May Elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, National Working Committee, Panyaza Lesufi, Politics, Tshwane