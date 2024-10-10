Politics / 10 October 2024 KwaZulu-Natal unity government politically stable, but lean financial times lie ahead By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Cutting costs: Premier Thami Ntuli Premier Thami Ntuli says the province will have to cut spending by R150 million a year to get out of the red This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Bheki Mtolo, DA, Economic Freedom Fighters, Government of Provincial Unity, IFP, Ivan Barnes, NFP, Politics, Thami Ntuli, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Umkhonto we Sizwe Party