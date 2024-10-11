Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Politics
/ 11 October 2024

ATM ‘will pursue all legal avenues’ over the Phala Phala scandal

By
Phalaphala
Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, Phala Phala. (Leon Sadiki)

The National Prosecuting Authority says Ramaphosa is off the Phala Phala hook

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,