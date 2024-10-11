MK party unveils its first constitution to “strengthen discipline”

The Jacob Zuma-led party will have structures similar to those of the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters, but will not hold conferences to elect new leaders. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) has officially adopted its first constitution, a move that its leaders say will establish a firm code of conduct and unify the organisation.

The constitution, effective immediately, empowers party officials to take decisive action on internal matters, national chairperson Floyd Shivambu told a media briefing on Friday.

The party, led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma, was registered last September and launched in December and this is the first attempt to codify its operations. It will have structures similar to those of the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), but will not hold elective conferences.

Shivambu said the party’s highest decision-making body approved the constitution during a recent national high command meeting, setting the foundation for its internal governance and disciplinary framework.

The constitution outlines the party’s values, principles, standards and operating procedures, including a code of conduct for members aimed at maintaining discipline and cohesion, Shivambu said.

“The constitution of the uMkhonto weSizwe party … instructs and empowers the national officials to appoint a national prosecutor, responsible for internal prosecutions on behalf of the organisation,” he said.

The party has also introduced an 11-member internal disciplinary committee responsible for holding members accountable for violations of the code of conduct. The committee, Shivambu said, is a critical component of the MK party’s commitment to organisational discipline and internal stability.

According to the constitution, “there are certain instances where a lengthy disciplinary process will not be necessary, such as when members disrupt meetings or bring firearms to gatherings, threatening the security of our organisation”.

It introduces a stringent probation period for new members, who will undergo a 24-month evaluation before being fully accepted into the party.

During this period, if any member is found to have grossly violated the code of conduct, the party’s top officials have the authority to terminate their membership immediately.

Once the probationary period is over, the national disciplinary committee will assume responsibility for managing the discipline and conduct of non-probationary members.

Shivambu said this stance on discipline reflects the party’s efforts to safeguard its internal integrity, particularly as it welcomes an influx of new members, including high-profile leaders, into its ranks.

It also comes after a number of MPs who had been recalled by the party to make space for new leaders unsuccessfully took the MK leadership to court.

Shivambu also addressed what the party calls “parallel structures” in the organisation, expressing concern over the existence of multiple leadership factions operating at different levels, which are said to be undermining unity and order.

“There are several parallel structures and leadership positions at all levels of the organisation. Such will come to an absolute end once the leadership has been announced at all levels. We will not tolerate insubordination and will isolate elements that seek to destabilise our movement,” Shivambu said.

In a nod to its growing influence, the MK party has seen an influx of new members, including leaders from smaller parties.

This has however not sat well with some existing members, whom Shivambu urged to “avoid the pitfalls of gatekeeping and factionalism”.

Shivambu, who himself defected from the EFF to join MK, said new members and leaders would be appointed to various leadership roles across all levels of the party and all structures had been instructed to abide by decisions taken by its higher structures.