EFF student leader Sihle Lonzi to replace Mkhwebane in parliament

Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command leader Sihle Lonzi. (X)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are set to name Sihle Lonzi, leader of the party’s student wing, as the successor to Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parliament.

Mkhwebane resigned last week, citing her limited effectiveness as an MP.

According to insiders, Lonzi was chosen by EFF leader Julius Malema, after his defence of the party amid the public scrutiny prompted by the departure of former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, despite being trained by him.

“Lonzi’s appointment will signal a shift towards younger leadership within the EFF, aligning with the party’s broader strategic focus on dynamism and youth representation,” the insider said.

Ater Shivambu’s move from the EFF to the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK), Lonzi became the party’s most vocal critic of his former ally. He has mockingly dubbed Shivambu “VBS Floyd”, referencing the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Despite his youth, Lonzi has demonstrated his leadership ability by successfully heading the EFF’s Students’ Command without support from party elders, a source said.

Mkhwebane was appointed an EFF MP last year following her impeachment as public protector, a tenure that was marred by widespread criticism regarding her investigations and conduct in office.

She resigned from the party and parliament last week.

In her resignation letter, Mkhwebane expressed frustration with the political landscape, attributing her exit to the difficulties she faced during and after her time as public protector.

She criticised various branches of the state, including the judiciary and parliament — as well as the media — for undermining her efforts.

“I felt let down by the judiciary, parliament, the executive, and especially the mainstream media, who seemed determined to attack my character,” Mkhwebane wrote.

She expressed a sense of betrayal, stating that these forces aimed to “humiliate and treat me as less of a human being”.

Despite stepping down, Mkhwebane indicated her intention to continue advocating for vulnerable communities.

Lonzi has previously voiced concern about the swift elevation of members to key positions in the EFF without a thorough demonstration of their commitment to the party’s principles.

He is expected to push for more rigorous vetting processes for future candidates, reflecting a leadership approach rooted in accountability and alignment with the party’s core values, another insider said.

The movement of EFF MPs comes as the party prepares for its elective conference where leadership positions, including Malema’s, will be contested. The conference, to be held from 12 to15 December in Johannesburg, will see new leadership, including a central command team, elected.

The resignation of Mkhwebane comes in the wake of other high-profile departures, notably that of Shivambu who joined the MK party as its national organiser. Mzwanele Manyi and actor Fana Mokoena followed him

The departure of high-profile leaders has fueled speculation that the Red Berets are in decline but EFF central command team member Anthony Matumba dismissed rumours of a collapse.

He categorised departing members into three groups: “bitter opportunists”, “political careerists” and “members of members”.

Matumba argued that people were leaving due to dissatisfaction with their positions or because they had ambitions beyond what the party could offer.

“The EFF is not collapsing,” Matumba said.

He said that those leaving the party are doing so out of personal motivations rather than structural issues within the EFF.