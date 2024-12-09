Lesufi on Bela Act: Friday the 13th ‘liberation day’ for education

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. (File photo)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged the provincial ANC Youth League to support those in the party advocating for the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, despite threats of court action from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and trade union Solidarity.

At a provincial youth league conference in Ekurhuleni on Monday, Lesufi urged the ANC to resist pressure from the DA to suspend the provisions of the contentious clauses 4 and 5 of the Bela Act.

Clause 4 gives the department of education, rather than schools, greater control over admissions policy and also compels schools to admit children who might not have the necessary documentation. Clause 5 says public schools’ governing bodies must submit their language policy to the provincial head of department for approval.

The Bela Act was passed by parliament on 26 October 2023, and was approved by Ramaphosa on 13 September this year, with a three-month delay in implementation of the two disputed clauses. This was to allow for agreement to be reached with opponents of the legislation, including the DA and Freedom Front Plus.

But on Monday, Lesufi said Ramaphosa must not cave under pressure to extend the full implementation of the Act, insisting that the government of national unity had allotted enough time to deliberate on the matter. He called on the ANC to support the president on Friday as he moves forward with implementing the Act in its entirety.

“The Bela Act must be signed and fully implemented without hesitation. We’ve given them enough time,” Lesufi said.

“What’s the problem with our children learning together in the same classroom? What’s wrong with our children being able to attend a Zulu class and an Afrikaans class, or playing rugby together during break? Why shouldn’t our children be able to attend the school right next to them?”

Lesufi said Friday will be a “liberation day” for South African youth because the government would take decisive action to ensure that the rights of all learners were upheld.

“I hope the leadership that is coming here will join and amplify our voices. Never and never again that our children and our children’s children will be denied access to a school that is next door on the basis that they don’t speak a certain language that is called Afrikaans,” he said.

“Never and never again that our children and our children’s children will be denied access to a certain school because their admission policy says they’ve got the wrong colour of their skin.

“Never and never again should we bend backward when we want to be free. We want to be equal, we want to promote education that is accessible to all, and people will stop us on the basis that they want the school to belong to their children alone.”

Pressure is mounting from a faction in the ANC on Ramaphosa to remove Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube of the DA from the position over tensions around the Bela Act.

But DA leader John Steenhuisen warned on Sunday that firing Gwarube would jeopardise the government of national unity.