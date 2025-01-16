The EFF aims to fight back to regain its political standing

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Last year was the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) toughest since its formation in 2013, suffering electoral setbacks and the defection of a number of high-profile leaders to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The party set itself a programme for renewal at its National People’s Assembly last month, aiming to rebuild both its structures and its morale ahead of next year’s local government elections.

Last year, the party grappled with its first electoral decline since it was formed, securing only 9.5% of the vote in the national election.

The defectors include the EFF’s former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

These departures intensified internal discord, which threatened the party’s stability by sparking a period of intense scrutiny of members, who were called upon to declare their allegiance to the EFF.

Analysts have suggested that for the party to achieve its goals, a change in leadership style would be beneficial.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Malema’s authoritarianism contributed to the decline of the EFF.

Kenneth Mokgatlhe, an independent researcher, said Malema’s style of leadership was behind the conflict in the party and it should address that issue before the 2026 elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema acknowledged the setbacks, attributing them to internal weaknesses and external sabotage. He emphasised the necessity of rebuilding grassroots structures and restoring public trust to counteract the party’s declining momentum.

Malema said the party would provide clear, consistent policies to attract confidence.

To address structural inefficiencies, particularly at the regional level, the EFF plans to replace ineffective regional structures with sub-regional entities. This strategy aims to ensure leadership emerges “organically” from local communities, fostering greater accountability and responsiveness.

Additionally, the party proposes establishing a youth command to replace the EFF Student Command. This initiative aims to broaden the party’s appeal among young South Africans and integrate youth activism more effectively into its national agenda.

Land reform remains central to the EFF’s agenda. The party reaffirmed its commitment to the expropriation of land without compensation, rejecting any constitutional amendments that fail to fundamentally restructure property rights.

The party also plans to intensify advocacy for the nationalisation of key industries, including mines and banks.

On healthcare, the EFF plans to push for more 24-hour clinics. This is part of the party’s broader goal of accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all South Africans.

The EFF has also maintained its stance on global issues, including the call for the isolation of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians and the promotion of democracy in eSwatini.

The party has not shied away from addressing areas where it has fallen short. Notable among these was the delay in establishing the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Comprehensive School, a project hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and municipal inefficiencies. Similarly, the formation of an EFF women’s command remains unfulfilled.

The EFF said it would in 2025 emphasise the importance of accountability.

It held an induction programme for more than 1 100 public representatives, which focused on the party’s founding manifesto and the responsibilities entrusted to its officials.

The EFF will focus on building party morale to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued other parties, such as the Congress of the People, which died because of infighting.

The party aims to build on the success of its “Year of the Branch” campaign — launched in 2022 — which saw its membership surge to more than one million. It said grassroots mobilisation would be critical ahead of next year’s local government elections.

The EFF will again target unregistered voters in underserved areas to encourage political participation.

“The party’s seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars — including land expropriation, nationalisation of resources and investment in African development — remain at the heart of its vision for a socialist state,” it said.