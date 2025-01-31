Kagame’s verbal attack complicates Ramaphosa bid to stem DRC conflict

Storm: The smiles mask the tension between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, over the escalating conflict fuelled by Rwandan troops in eastern DRC. The two leaders met in Kigali in April last year. Photo: GCIS
The Rwandan president is defying international pressure to withdraw his soldiers from eastern DRC where they are backing militia
Tags: African Union
, Cyril Ramaphosa
, Democratic Republic Of The Congo
, Malawi
, Paul Kagame
, Politics
, Rwanda
, SAMIDRC
, South African National Defence Force
, Southern African Development Community
, Tanzania
, United Nations